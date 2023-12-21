Drug-Related Arrests Made in Red Oak

Summary: A drug bust in Red Oak, Texas has resulted in the arrest of three individuals. Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a residence in the early morning hours and discovered illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, stolen vehicles, and numerous firearms. The suspects, identified as Lauren Chambers, Jon Michael Sullivan, and Brad Murphy Tenhagen, have been booked into the local detention center.

In a recent law enforcement operation, authorities in Red Oak, Texas successfully apprehended three individuals in connection with drug-related activities. The operation was carried out the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, in the early hours of Friday, December 1. A search warrant led them to a residence located in the 500 block of Maple Leaf in Red Oak.

As a result of the search, investigators confiscated a significant amount of illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, stolen vehicles, and a large cache of firearms. The law enforcement officials have withheld specific details regarding the types and quantities of the seized substances, as well as the specific make and model of the stolen vehicles.

The three suspects, Lauren Chambers, Jon Michael Sullivan, and Brad Murphy Tenhagen, have since been transferred to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. Chambers is currently being held on a $500 bond, while Sullivan’s bond is set at $200,000. Tenhagen, on the other hand, is facing a $1,500 bond. Further information regarding the circumstances surrounding their arrest has not been released the authorities.

The successful execution of this search warrant and the subsequent arrests mark a significant step in the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug-related crimes in Red Oak. By cracking down on drug traffickers, authorities hope to make the community a safer place for its residents.