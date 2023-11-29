Netflix Expands Gaming Catalog with Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Netflix has announced the addition of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition to its gaming catalog. Set to launch on December 14th, this exciting move brings three iconic Rockstar Games titles to the streaming platform. Subscribers will now have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the immersive worlds of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, each set in different locations.

The original Grand Theft Auto III introduces players to the gritty and ruthless underworld of Liberty City. In Vice City, gamers will find themselves transported to the neon-lit streets of the 1980s, joining main protagonist Tommy Vercetti on a vengeful journey. Finally, in San Andreas, the action jumps forward a decade to the 1990s, as players step into the shoes of Carl “CJ” Johnson on a high-stakes rescue mission.

To access these thrilling gaming experiences, Netflix subscribers can enjoy the games through the platform’s mobile app, as well as the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Furthermore, with a Netflix subscription, players can indulge in all of Netflix Games without ads or the need for in-app payments.

Netflix’s move to expand its gaming collection comes as no surprise, as the streaming giant previously announced plans to venture into the gaming industry. Alongside the highly anticipated GTA Trilogy, the platform also plans to introduce games based on its award-winning shows like Money Heist and Shadow and Bone.

Stay tuned for more updates on Netflix’s gaming releases as the exact dates for these upcoming titles are yet to be revealed.

