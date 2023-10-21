Three Policemen Suspended in Nagpur over Alleged Corruption in Whatsapp Chats

Three policemen in Nagpur have been suspended following the revelation of their alleged Whatsapp chats discussing the collection of money from illegal sand and coal transporters. The constables involved are Sudhir Kanojia and Vedprakash Yadav from the New Kamptee police station, and Pappu Tarachand Yadav, who was recently transferred to Headquarters. The suspension order was issued Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday.

According to an official, the Whatsapp chats contained details of the money collected from illegal sand and coal transporters, along with a breakdown of how the funds were distributed among different parties. The chats suggest that the policemen were involved in corruption extorting money from these illegal operations.

Corruption within the police force is a serious issue that undermines the trust and credibility of law enforcement agencies. It is concerning to see policemen engaging in illegal activities and abusing their positions for personal gain.

It is important for the police department to take immediate and strict action against any officer involved in corruption. Suspension is a necessary step to conduct a fair investigation into the allegations made against the policemen in Nagpur. The Whatsapp chats can serve as crucial evidence in building the case and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

Cases such as this remind us of the significance of maintaining transparency and integrity within law enforcement. The investigation should be thorough to uncover the extent of corruption within the police system and ensure that such misconduct is not tolerated.

