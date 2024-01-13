Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Returns for Another Successful Year

Following the huge success of last year’s tournament, the annual Drive Fore Kids celebrity golf tournament is back for another amazing year. This highly anticipated event brings together celebrities from the world of entertainment, music, and sports for a great cause.

Last year’s tournament, held at the Falmouth Country Club in Maine, was a huge success. Not only did it feature an impressive lineup of celebrities such as Patrick Dempsey, Roger Clemens, and Marshall Faulk, but it also raised an astonishing $110,000 for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. The tournament was a true testament to the generosity and giving nature of these celebrities.

This year’s tournament promises to be even more exciting, with many celebrities already confirming their participation. Joining the returning stars are some new faces, including TV and podcast host Wells Adams, US gold medal-winning curler Matt Hamilton, and “The Bachelor” Season 20 contestant Ben Higgins. With such an impressive lineup, it’s bound to be a tournament to remember.

The organizers are aiming for a field of 48 celebrities this year, and they are getting very close to reaching that number. The event will take place from June 20-23, 2024, at the Falmouth Country Club. Tickets are now on sale, and it’s a great opportunity for fans to be a part of this incredible event.

Unfortunately, the tournament will be missing one special player this year. Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield, who participated in last year’s tournament, tragically passed away earlier this year. Wakefield was not only a baseball icon but also a passionate supporter of charity. He will be greatly missed all.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary event. Get your tickets now and join the celebrities as they hit the links for a great cause.