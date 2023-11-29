Pakistan Grapples with Ongoing Issue of Honor Killings

In a tragic incident that highlights the ongoing problem of honor killings in Pakistan, three village elders have been arrested as suspects in the murder of an 18-year-old woman. The elders allegedly called for her death after she appeared in a picture on social media. This case sheds light on the harrowing reality that hundreds of women face in Muslim Pakistan every year.

Honor killings, which are carried out relatives who claim to be defending the family’s honor, occur frequently in deeply conservative rural areas of Pakistan. The latest incident took place in the remote Kohistan area of Masehra district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district.

The village elders were apprehended after it was discovered that pictures of the two girls had been uploaded online. The council of elders, known as a jirga, reportedly ordered the killing of both girls. Tragically, one girl was shot dead, but the police were able to rescue the other.

These senseless acts of violence are often committed in response to perceived offenses such as elopement, fraternization with men outside of marriage, or other violations of religious and cultural values related to female modesty. Despite efforts rights groups and the implementation of stricter laws, honor killings in Pakistan persist.

The grim reality of honor killings became particularly evident in 2016 with the murder of social media star Qandeel Baloch. Although her brother was acquitted of the crime last year, the case sparked national outrage and led to changes in legislation regarding honor killings.

Meanwhile, the case of the five women from Kohistan, who were killed their families in 2012 after appearing in a video singing and clapping with two boys, further underscores the deeply entrenched nature of honor killings in certain areas of Pakistan. Tragically, Mohammed Afzal, a young rights campaigner who fought tirelessly for justice on behalf of the five victims, was also killed his own nephew in 2019.

It is crucial that Pakistan continues to address the issue of honor killings through education, awareness campaigns, and the enforcement of stricter laws. Only with sustained efforts can the country hope to eradicate this grave violation of human rights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are honor killings?



A: Honor killings are acts of violence committed against individuals, usually women, who are perceived to have brought dishonor upon their families.

Q: Are honor killings specific to Pakistan?



A: While honor killings are prevalent in Pakistan, they also occur in other countries and across various cultures.

Q: What is a jirga?



A: A jirga is a council of elders in Pakistan and Afghanistan that makes decisions on matters such as dispute resolution and social issues. However, some jirgas have been known to order honor killings.

Q: What measures are being taken to address honor killings in Pakistan?



A: Efforts to combat honor killings in Pakistan include awareness campaigns, education, and the implementation of stricter laws to hold perpetrators accountable.

Q: How can honor killings be eradicated?



A: Eradicating honor killings requires a multi-faceted approach, including addressing cultural norms, improving gender equality, providing support to victims, and actively enforcing laws against honor killings.

Q: Are there any recent success stories in the fight against honor killings in Pakistan?



A: While progress has been made, including changes in legislation, honor killings remain a persistent problem in Pakistan. Ongoing efforts are critical to ensure the safety and rights of women and individuals targeted these heinous acts of violence.