Exploring the Art of Directing, the Complexity of Racial Identity, and the Joy of Walking

This month’s selection of documentaries includes three captivating films that offer unique insights into the art of directing, the complexities of racial identity, and the joy of walking.

“Filming ‘Othello’” (1978) is Orson Welles’s final completed piece of directing for the screen. This documentary provides viewers with an in-depth look at Welles’s reflections on cinema, theater, Shakespeare, and tragedy. Welles passionately praises the Moviola, an editing machine that he sees as the bridge between a filmmaker’s dreams and the public. The documentary also delves into the chaotic financing and production of his film version of “Othello,” showcasing the determination that led to the creation of a unique style. Through interviews and recollections, Welles offers a career-surveying valediction that emphasizes his love for Shakespeare and his role as a film director.

“Little White Lie” (2014) tells the compelling story of director Lacey Schwartz and her journey to explore her racial identity. Growing up, Schwartz believed her parents were both white, but as she explores her heritage, she discovers that she may be the product of an affair her mother had with a Black man named Rodney Parker. The documentary examines Schwartz’s personal struggles with racial identity and the impact of keeping secrets within a family. With thought-provoking questions about family and the lifelong effects of hidden truths, “Little White Lie” offers an intimate exploration of one woman’s quest for self-discovery.

“The World Before Your Feet” (2018) follows Matt Green, a former civil engineer, as he sets out on a mission to walk every public block in New York City. Green’s journey takes him through parks, cemeteries, beaches, and bridges, allowing him to uncover hidden gems and see the city from a unique perspective. As the documentary captures Green’s ongoing quest, it highlights his dedication to exploring and understanding the world around him. Rather than portraying Green as obsessive, the film celebrates his passion for exploration and the joy of discovering the beauty in the everyday.

These three documentaries offer diverse perspectives on art, identity, and the wonders of the world. Whether it’s Welles’s reflections on directing and Shakespeare, Schwartz’s exploration of racial identity, or Green’s quest to walk every block of New York City, each film offers a captivating and thought-provoking experience.

