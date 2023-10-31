New Ways of Documentary Filmmaking Are Transforming the Genre

Streaming services have made it easier than ever to access a wide range of documentaries. As the genre continues to evolve, filmmakers are pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling, creating unique and thought-provoking films that challenge our understanding of reality and time.

Film 1: “Sans Soleil” (1983)

The French film “Sans Soleil,” directed Chris Marker, is a prime example of how documentary materials can be transformed into something mesmerizing and surreal. The film blurs the line between fiction and nonfiction, presenting raw footage in a disorienting and chronologically malleable manner. Through the narration of actress Alexandra Stewart, we are introduced to the nonexistent cinematographer Sandor Krasna, whose images we witness. From Iceland to Japan, the film takes us on a visually captivating journey that challenges our perception of time and place. Marker’s use of electronic manipulation and symbolic imagery adds another layer of complexity to the film, leaving audiences captivated and intrigued.

Film 2: “De Palma” (2016)

In the documentary “De Palma,” directors Noah Baumbach and Jake Paltrow pay tribute to director Brian De Palma and his influential career. Following in the footsteps of Hitchcock, De Palma became known for his distinct visual style and captivating storytelling. Throughout the film, De Palma reflects on his successes and failures, providing candid insights into his creative process. From critically acclaimed films like “Dressed to Kill” and “The Untouchables” to less successful ventures such as “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” De Palma’s journey is one of highs and lows. With his unfiltered commentary, De Palma reveals the challenges and joys of being a filmmaker and criticizes current trends in the industry. As one of the true successors to the Hitchcock school of filmmaking, De Palma’s contributions to the world of cinema should not be overlooked.

Film 3: “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (2023)

In “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” director Davis Guggenheim explores the life and career of actor Michael J. Fox, who has been living with Parkinson’s disease since 1998. Guggenheim masterfully combines interviews with Fox and archival footage to create a comprehensive and personal portrait of the beloved actor. Fox’s candidness and sense of humor shine through as he reflects on his acting career and his journey with Parkinson’s. The film serves as a reminder of Fox’s resilience and strength in the face of adversity. Through his collaboration with Guggenheim, Fox’s story is brought to life, resulting in a powerful and inspiring documentary.

