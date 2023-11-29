Netflix to Add “Grand Theft Auto” Titles to Mobile Game Library

Netflix has made a groundbreaking announcement, revealing that it will be adding three popular “Grand Theft Auto” titles to its mobile game library. Subscribers will be able to enjoy “Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition” starting from December 14th.

This move marks a significant milestone for Netflix, as the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise is known as one of the best-selling video game franchises in history. With over 405 million units sold worldwide, it’s clear that the “Grand Theft Auto” series holds a special place in the hearts of gamers globally.

Unlike most games in Netflix’s library, subscribers won’t need a controller to play these mobile releases. Netflix is making it easier than ever for players to dive into the action directly from their phones. The trilogy was originally released Rockstar Games for consoles and PC platforms in 2021.

Adding the “Grand Theft Auto” titles to its game library is evidence of Netflix’s commitment to expanding its gaming offerings. According to Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes, this move represents Netflix’s most promising game launch to date and demonstrates the streaming giant’s growing dedication to the gaming industry.

While existing subscribers will be delighted to have access to these popular titles on their phones, analysts are unsure if the addition of “Grand Theft Auto” will significantly drive new subscriber growth. It remains to be seen whether this move will attract new gamers to join Netflix or simply enhance the gaming experience for existing subscribers.

Netflix has already tested gaming on larger-screen devices and continues to explore different ways to enhance the gaming experience for its users. Despite initial challenges, Netflix is optimistic about the long-term potential of its gaming initiatives and remains committed to building a solid foundation in the gaming industry.

