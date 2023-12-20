TikTok Partners with GoTo for Re-entry into Indonesian E-commerce Market

Summary: TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, is making a strategic move to re-establish its presence in the Indonesian e-commerce market through a USD1.5 billion acquisition of GoTo’s online shopping platform, Tokopedia. This partnership aims to integrate TikTok Shop’s e-commerce operations with Tokopedia, allowing TikTok to return to the Indonesian market after facing setbacks with the government’s trading restrictions.

TikTok has enlisted the legal expertise of Skadden and Widyawan & Partners to navigate the international and Indonesian legal aspects of this acquisition. Jonathan Stone and Li Haiping from Skadden led the team advising TikTok on international law, while Widyawan, an associate firm of Linklaters, provided guidance on Indonesian law, led partner Teguh Arwiko.

On the other side, Davis Polk played a crucial role as international counsel to GoTo, with Miranda So leading the team. The agreement between TikTok and GoTo involves the acquisition of a 75.01% stake in Tokopedia, GoTo’s Indonesian subsidiary. The integration of TikTok Shop’s e-commerce platform with Tokopedia will undergo a pilot phase overseen local regulators before its full implementation.

Indonesia, with its massive user base of 125 million, represents the second-largest market for TikTok. However, the platform faced challenges in the past when the Indonesian government banned the trading of goods on social platforms for the protection of small businesses and user data. As a result, TikTok Shop had to be shut down in October 2021.

With this new partnership, TikTok is poised to make a comeback in the Indonesian e-commerce landscape. By joining forces with GoTo and Tokopedia, TikTok can leverage the established infrastructure and customer base of Tokopedia to grow its e-commerce operations. This strategic move allows TikTok to tap into the vast Indonesian market and capitalize on the country’s growing digital economy.