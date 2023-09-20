Meta Unveils New Tools to Boost Businesses on WhatsApp

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged India’s leadership in embracing messaging as a means of business communication during a virtual address at the Conversations event in Mumbai. In an effort to enhance the capabilities of businesses on WhatsApp, Meta announced a range of new tools. One notable addition is ‘WhatsApp Flows’, allowing businesses to create customized experiences within chat threads. For example, banks can enable customers to book appointments to open new accounts, food delivery services can offer the ability to order from partner restaurants, and airlines can facilitate check-ins and seat selection, all without leaving the chat.

Meta also revealed that WhatsApp payments services will be launched in India, following successful rollouts in Brazil and Singapore. This feature will support various payment methods, including all UPI apps, enabling users to make purchases and send payments within WhatsApp chats using their preferred method, eliminating the need to visit external websites.

Furthermore, Meta announced the expansion of its verification program, Meta Verified, to businesses on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This program aims to validate and authenticate businesses and will provide account support, impersonation protection, and a verified badge to subscribing businesses. WhatsApp businesses will have access to premium features such as a custom web page and increased multi-device support.

Zuckerberg stated that these new tools are designed to help businesses establish credibility, gain visibility, and provide users with a seamless experience. The Meta Verified program will be gradually rolled out in the coming months, with ongoing updates and enhancements to offer the best value to businesses.

Source: Entrepreneur India, Mark Zuckerberg’s speech at Conversations event in Mumbai, source: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/431596