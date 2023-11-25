India Makes History with Last-Ball Win Against Australia in T20I Match

India emerged victorious with a thrilling last-ball win in the first T20I match against Australia on November 23, marking their most successful chase in T20I history. Led stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian cricket team showcased their resilience and determination at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Australia, batting first, set a formidable target of 208 runs for India. Their aggressive batting display, led Josh Inglis’ 47-ball hundred, put the Indian bowlers under pressure. Despite being hammered on the batting-friendly surface, the Indian bowlers failed to make a significant impact. Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna faced the brunt of Australia’s onslaught.

In the pursuit of the mammoth target, India faced an early setback with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad falling victim to an unfortunate runout, earning a rare diamond duck. This marked only the third instance of a diamond duck in Indian cricket history, following dismissals Jasprit Bumrah in 2016 and Amit Mishra in 2017.

To add to the unwanted record, Arshdeep Singh suffered a diamond duck in the last over when India needed just two runs off two balls. This was the first time that two Indian cricketers experienced diamond ducks in a single international cricket match. As the tension mounted, Ravi Bishnoi also ran out for a golden duck in the final over, resulting in three ducks for India in the same game.

However, Suryakumar Yadav’s exceptional innings of 80 runs off 42 balls proved to be the turning point as India clinched a thrilling victory. His captaincy debut was marked impressive leadership and exceptional batting performance.

Arshdeep Singh, one of the unfortunate victims of a diamond duck, lightened the mood after the match sharing an Instagram story where he posed alongside Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad, cheekily adding a “duck emoji” over their heads in a playful manner.

It was a match full of twists and turns, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the T20I format. The victory not only showcased India’s resilience but also serves as a testament to the team’s never-give-up attitude. Despite facing challenges early on, they held their nerves and emerged triumphant in a closely contested encounter against Australia.

