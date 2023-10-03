Analyzing Gendered Online Abuse: Insights from Swedish MPs

This article delves into the phenomenon of gendered online abuse, specifically focusing on the experiences of Swedish Members of Parliament (MPs). While women’s political representation has been increasing, they still face significant barriers to participation, and online abuse has emerged as one such obstacle. The authors argue that understanding the gendered nature of online abuse requires examining three dimensions: frequency, character, and consequences.

To provide a comprehensive understanding of the prevalence of gendered online abuse, the authors utilized original survey data and conducted interviews with a large number of Swedish MPs. Their findings shed light on how the three dimensions of online abuse are gendered in the Swedish context.

Contrary to expectations, the study reveals that women MPs do not experience a higher frequency of online abuse than their male counterparts. However, the character of the abuse differs significantly based on gender. Women MPs are subjected to more sexualized and gendered harassment, highlighting the unique challenges they face in the online sphere.

Moreover, the study highlights distinct consequences of online abuse for men and women MPs. Male politicians exposed to high levels of online abuse are more likely to consider leaving politics. On the other hand, female politicians report a greater sense of their personal agency being circumscribed, indicating the long-lasting impact of online abuse on their engagement in political life.

This research contributes to a deeper understanding of the gendered nature of online abuse and highlights the need for targeted interventions and support systems to address this issue. By recognizing the nuanced dimensions of gendered online abuse, policymakers and online platforms can work towards a more inclusive and safe digital environment for politicians of all genders.

Definitions:

– Gendered online abuse: Refers to the specific forms of abuse and harassment that are targeted towards individuals based on their gender, often involving sexualized and gender-specific attacks.

– MPs: Members of Parliament, elected officials who represent the public in legislative bodies.

