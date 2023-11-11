Three Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Sydney Cafe Owner

In a shocking turn of events, three individuals have been charged in connection with the kidnapping of a prominent TikTok personality and cafe owner in Sydney’s southwest. Jacob Najjar, the 36-year-old owner of the Thirsty Monkey cafe chain, was reportedly assaulted and forcibly taken from his residence on Grazier St, Lidcombe, late on Saturday night. After almost 24 hours, he was discovered nearly 30km away in Bonnet Bay with facial injuries.

New South Wales Police have launched Strike Force Rowallan to investigate this harrowing incident, which they believe is linked to the abduction of a 44-year-old man from a shop in Regents Park on October 6. With ongoing inquiries, law enforcement officials were able to apprehend two men aged 28 and 30, as well as a 17-year-old boy, on Friday night in Regents Park.

The eldest man faces various charges including two counts of kidnapping, bodily harm, conspiracy to kidnap, and knowingly directing activities of a criminal group. Similarly, the younger man and teenager are charged with offenses such as two counts of kidnapping, bodily harm, breaking and entering, two counts of contributing to a criminal group, conspiracy to kidnap, and two driving offenses. All three individuals have been denied bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Following the incident, the Thirsty Monkey cafe provided reassurance to concerned customers posting a video on their TikTok account showing Jacob Najjar back at work. The caption on the video addressed the spreading of fake news and the café’s continued operation despite the ordeal.

While the motive behind the alleged kidnapping remains unclear, the swift action taken the New South Wales Police and the support from the Thirsty Monkey community are indicative of the resilience and determination to ensure the safety of individuals and businesses in the area.

