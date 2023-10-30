Three Men Arrested for Dangerous Car Stunts, Causing Traffic Jam in Gurugram

Three men have been apprehended the police for their involvement in performing perilous car stunts on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, Haryana. The incident, which took place last week, resulted in a significant traffic jam and caught the attention of law enforcement after a video of the stunts went viral on social media.

The video showcased a modified Maruti Suzuki Swift covered in red stickers/vinyls, dark tinted windows, and aftermarket adjustments, without a registration plate. The vehicle was seen parked in the middle of the busy road, facing the opposite direction. The driver of the Swift then commenced driving in reverse gear, with a Mahindra Thar and a Hyundai i20, also part of the group, following suit.

Witnesses reported that loud music blared from the cars while the occupants cheered and hooted. Concerned citizens alerted the authorities, prompting them to file a complaint at the Sector 53 police station. The Gurugram Police subsequently registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused individuals were aiming to gain recognition capturing the stunts on a busy road and sharing them on Instagram. ACP Kapil Ahlawat emphasized the risks involved and stated, “We have learned from questioning the accused that their intention was to create an Instagram reel that would earn them widespread fame. Astonishingly, they planned to execute these stunts at the peak hour of 9:00 PM on a Tuesday.”

This incident reflects a growing trend of individuals seeking attention through dangerous acts on social media platforms. Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred when a YouTuber attempted to recreate a scene from a popular movie throwing money on the road from a moving car boot. The offenders were subsequently arrested for their reckless behavior.

TOI Auto urges its readers to refrain from participating in such risky stunts, as they not only endanger their own lives but also put others at risk. It is essential to prioritize safety and respect traffic regulations to ensure the well-being of all road users.

FAQs

1. What were the accused individuals attempting to achieve with the car stunts?

The accused individuals were attempting to gain fame and recognition on social media platforms, particularly through an Instagram reel.

2. Are dangerous stunts like these becoming more common?

There seems to be a rising trend of individuals seeking attention through risky acts on social media, as evident from recent incidents.

3. What were the consequences for the offenders involved in a similar incident?

In a previous incident, where individuals attempted to recreate a movie scene throwing money on the road, the offenders were arrested for their reckless behavior.