BJP Worker Allegedly Assaulted After Social Media Posts Criticizing Congress MLA

Title: BJP Worker Targeted for Social Media Criticism of Congress MLA

In a disturbing incident, a BJP worker in Bhadravathi town was allegedly assaulted after posting critical comments about a local Congress MLA on social media. Gokul Krishna, a member of the BJP’s Bhadravathi taluk unit, claims that he was attacked individuals associated with the opposing party. These Congress workers reportedly targeted Krishna due to his social media posts criticizing Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara and his family members.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Krishna went out to get food from a hotel. According to his account, he was confronted Kumar, Jayaram Mani, Basavaraj, and several others who allegedly assaulted him. As a result, Krishna sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

This assault follows a previous incident on December 9, where unknown individuals damaged Krishna’s car that was parked near his house. The police have registered a case and made arrests in connection with that incident. In response to this recent attack, leaders of the BJP in Shivamogga have strongly condemned the incident and are demanding swift action against the accused.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar has assured the media that the police have registered the case based on Krishna’s statement and will thoroughly investigate the matter. The BJP has organized protests in Shivamogga in support of Krishna, denouncing the attack as an attempt to stifle freedom of speech and expression.

Such incidents highlight the increasing tensions between political parties in the region and the growing influence of social media in shaping public discourse. As Karnataka gears up for state elections, it is crucial for authorities to ensure the safety of individuals and protect their right to express their opinions without fear of retaliation or violence.