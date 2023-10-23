Three Arrested in Connection with Protests at Calgary’s Olympic Plaza

Police in Calgary have announced that three people were arrested in connection with protests at the city’s Olympic Plaza. The protests, which took place on Sunday, were related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to a news release from the police, the charges ranged from breach of peace to assault with a weapon. Earlier on Sunday, approximately 330 people had gathered at Olympic Plaza to show their support for both Palestine and Israel.

Due to incidents of violence, the police had asked the public to avoid the area while they worked to de-escalate the conflict with both groups. While the Calgary Police Service acknowledges the right to protest as protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, they have emphasized that there are expectations and responsibilities for those who choose to protest.

The police stated that they will not tolerate individuals who endanger the safety of the public or law enforcement officers. They have observed increasingly escalating behavior in recent protests, which has necessitated police intervention.

However, the Calgary Police Service recognizes the diversity of the city and the importance of various causes to the community. They maintain that their focus is on policing behaviors rather than beliefs.

By around 5 p.m. local time, the crowd had dispersed, and traffic was returning to normal. The police encourage anyone planning an event or demonstration to review information available on their website.

