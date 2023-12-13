Three Men Arrested for Shoplifting at Pocono Premium Outlets

Summary: Three individuals were apprehended the Pocono Township Police Department for shoplifting at the North Face store located in the Pocono Premium Outlets. The suspects, identified as Timothy Abner, Brian Hughes, and Richard Saunders, were caught attempting to steal merchandise from the store.

In a recent incident at the Pocono Outlets, employees noticed three men entering the North Face store, with two of them resembling suspects from a previous theft case. The authorities were alerted, and upon their arrival, they confronted the potential perpetrators. While being interviewed the officers, Richard Saunders, one of the suspects, decided to flee but was quickly apprehended the police.

Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, it was discovered that the suspects had gathered up items from the store and then attempted to leave dumping their bags when the police arrived. An extensive investigation revealed that these three individuals were involved in multiple other retail thefts in the Philadelphia area.

Richard Saunders, who had existing warrants from the Philadelphia area, was immediately taken into custody and placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He is facing charges of retail theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft, false identification to law enforcement, and resisting arrest. Timothy Abner and Brian Hughes were also transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of retail theft in the area. Retailers are encouraged to remain vigilant in identifying and reporting suspicious activities in their stores. The local authorities are determined to work diligently to address these crimes and ensure the safety and security of businesses and customers in the community.