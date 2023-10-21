10-Year-Old Rape Victim and Family Face Threats After School Staff Tries to Prevent Arrest of Alleged Rapist

The ombudsman’s office in Bolivia has condemned the threats and harassment faced a 10-year-old rape victim and her family after teachers and school staff attempted to prevent the arrest of the alleged rapist. The incident occurred when a group of teachers and school staff tried to invade a local police station and scuffled with police officers. Videos of the incident were posted on social media, showing the group outside the police station, pressuring the prosecutor and judge to release the perpetrator.

The state public prosecutor for Potosí, Roxana Choque, confirmed that the defendant had been charged with rape pending an investigation. The victim had become pregnant as a result of the assault. The ombudsman’s office issued a statement condemning the violation of the victim’s rights and demanding an exhaustive and transparent investigation to identify and punish those responsible for the threats and harassment.

This case is part of a larger problem of sexual violence against minors and the lack of accountability for rapists in Bolivia. The country has one of the highest rates of sexual violence in Latin America, with very low reporting rates for these crimes. According to the international women’s rights organization Equality Now, one in three girls in Bolivia experiences sexual violence before the age of 18.

The NGO Comunidad de Derechos Humanos Bolivia expressed concern over the victim-blaming in this case, emphasizing that the 10-year-old girl should not be accused of seducing or provoking the adult perpetrator. Equality Now’s regional representative for Latin America and the Caribbean called on the Bolivian state to protect the victim’s privacy, well-being, and ensure her protection from further victimization.

In a landmark decision in January, Brisa De Angulo, a survivor of rape and a campaigner for child victims of sexual abuse, won a case against the state of Bolivia. The inter-American court of human rights found the Bolivian government internationally responsible for violating De Angulo’s rights to justice when she was repeatedly raped a relative at the age of 15.

