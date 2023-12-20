Arizona Man Arrested for Threatening Federal Officials on Social Media

In a shocking turn of events, an Arizona man has been arrested for making violent threats against federal officials and public servants on social media. Michael Lee Tomasi, 37, was taken into custody last Friday after a two-year tirade in which he expressed his desire to incite violence against judges, law enforcement officers, and elected officials.

Tomasi, a resident of Rio Verde, is now facing multiple charges, including three counts of making threats against a federal official and three counts of making interstate threats. The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced the arrest and subsequent indictment a grand jury.

Although Tomasi’s threats targeted public officials in both Arizona and Colorado, his current charges are only related to his alleged threats against Arizona officials. The specific social media platform he used to express his dangerous intentions remains undisclosed.

The severity of Tomasi’s threats has drawn condemnation from both Arizona Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and FBI Director Christopher Way. Garland described the threats as “abhorrent,” stressing that Tomasi specifically targeted FBI agents and employees who were simply doing their jobs. Way emphasized that there is a proper way to express political views, and that threatening violence is unequivocally wrong.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona will prosecute the case. If convicted, Tomasi could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of threatening a federal official. Additionally, he could face an additional five years in prison and an extra $250,000 fine for each interstate threat he made.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible and lawful expression of one’s opinions. Threatening violence against public officials is not only morally reprehensible but also against the law. The FBI and its partner agencies remain committed to protecting the safety of all individuals in public service and will hold accountable those who make violent threats.