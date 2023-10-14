Iowa State Police Investigate Social Media Threat at State Capitol

The Iowa State Patrol is conducting an investigation following a threat made on social media against the Iowa State Capitol building. The United States Capitol police alerted the Iowa State Patrol about the possible threat shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday. However, after thorough investigation, the threat was deemed not credible.

The Iowa State Patrol took immediate action and conducted a thorough sweep of the Capitol building to ensure the safety of all individuals present. The building was cleared and normal activities resumed at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Instances of threats made on social media platforms are taken seriously law enforcement agencies. It is important to investigate these threats promptly and ensure the safety of the public and government facilities. The Iowa State Patrol, in collaboration with the United States Capitol police, responded swiftly and efficiently to address the situation.

Threats made on social media can have serious consequences and can cause panic and disruption. While this particular threat was determined to be not credible, it serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining security measures and vigilant monitoring of online platforms.

The Iowa State Patrol’s efforts in swiftly resolving the situation and clearing the Capitol building demonstrate their commitment to public safety. It is reassuring to know that law enforcement agencies are proactive in responding to potential threats and taking appropriate action.

Sources:

-Iowa State Patrol

-United States Capitol police