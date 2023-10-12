Threads Focuses on Social Conversations, Not News, Says Head of Instagram

According to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, Threads will not prioritize news content on its platform. While users have been turning to Threads for updates on current events such as the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ukraine war, and the 2024 election, the platform will not make it easier to find news-related content.

Mosseri clarified that Threads is not against news but they will not promote news content due to the platform’s maturity and the potential risks of over-promising. He emphasized that the goal of Threads is not to replace Twitter but to create a more positive and less contentious space for conversations.

Threads has been facing criticism for its lack of news content, especially after X (formerly known as Twitter) removed headlines from its platform. The platform has seen a decline in daily active users since its launch, and the absence of news may be one of the factors contributing to this decline.

However, Mosseri suggests that the purpose of Threads is not to compete with Twitter but to provide advertisers with a brand-safe environment. By taking a more conservative approach, Threads could potentially attract advertisers away from X and impact Elon Musk’s social media company.

On the other hand, X continues to make efforts to improve its news section, including plans to share ad revenue with creators to attract more journalists to the platform. However, the decreasing ad revenue at X raises questions about their effectiveness in fixing the news portion of social media.

In the end, the question of whether it is better to prioritize a boring but safe platform or an inflammatory one remains unanswered.

Sources:

– [source1]

– [source2]