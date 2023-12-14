Users Can Now Customize Fact-Checked Content on Instagram Threads

Meta has announced a new feature for Instagram Threads that allows users to have more control over the amount of fact-checked content they see in their feed. The feature aims to address misinformation giving users the power to decide how much they want to see controversial topics on the platform.

The setting, which was not properly announced Instagram, offers three levels of control: “Don’t reduce,” “Reduce,” and “Reduce more.” While none of these options hide content entirely, they do affect the ranking of posts that are deemed to contain false or partly false information, altered content, or missing context.

To access the setting, users will need to navigate through the profile tab, then go to Account > Other account settings (which redirects to Instagram) > Content preferences > Reduced fact-checking.

This new feature provides a compelling concept, akin to a “drama” filter, allowing users to decide the level of controversy they want to engage with on their feed. Meta stated that it is responding to users’ demands for greater control over the algorithm that ranks posts. However, some users have raised concerns about potential censorship, especially in light of claims that the tool is being used to censor content related to the Israel-Hamas War.

Meta uses third-party fact-checkers to rate content on Instagram and Facebook, and these ratings now indirectly apply to Threads content. While fact-checkers cannot directly rate Threads content, Meta will transfer ratings from Instagram and Facebook to similar content on Threads.

This move Instagram is part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to improve moderation on their platforms. The company recognizes the importance of moderation not only due to legal requirements, but also because advertisers play a significant role in the platform’s success. The effects of inadequate moderation are evident in the decline of revenue experienced X (formerly Twitter) after the platform failed to effectively address increasingly charged and unmoderated rhetoric, resulting in a loss of advertisers.