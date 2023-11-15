Introducing Quill: The Freedom to Disconnect from Meta’s Threads

Have you been longing for a way to escape the clutches of Threads while still enjoying the scrolling experience on Instagram? Well, we have excellent news for you! Quill, a new update to the app, will soon offer users the option to permanently delete their Threads accounts without losing their precious Instagram profiles.

When Threads was launched Meta as a rival to Twitter, it gained unprecedented popularity, becoming the most rapidly downloaded app in history. However, its momentum quickly faded as users discovered the platform’s limitations. Complaints poured in about the lack of features compared to other contenders in the race to be the next big thing in social media. Threads lacked essential elements like topic tags, direct messaging, and desktop accessibility (although a web version has since been introduced).

One major point of frustration was the inability to delete a Threads account without also losing the connected Instagram account. It left countless users who had meticulously crafted their Instagram presence feeling trapped within a platform they no longer wanted to be a part of.

However, after much anticipation, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, recently announced that Quill would address this issue based on feedback from the Threads community. Finally, users will have the freedom to disconnect from Threads and reclaim control over their social media experience.

In addition to the deletion feature, Quill comes with another exciting update. Threads posts can now be shared directly on Facebook and Instagram, bridging the gap between Meta’s platforms. Mosseri, however, made it clear that direct messaging functionality would not be integrated into Threads.

Privacy concerns have also been a significant factor in the demand for a deletion option. Meta has faced criticism for its handling of data collection, leading to fines and regulatory hurdles. The Information Commissioner’s Office in the UK has emphasized that users should not have to sacrifice one service to escape another.

While the search for an alternative to Twitter continues, with contenders like Mastodon, Bluesky, and, of course, Threads vying for users, Quill aims to provide Instagram lovers with the ability to cut ties with Threads while keeping their beloved scrolling experience intact.

