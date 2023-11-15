New App Update Allows Users to Delete Threads on Meta

Meta’s entry into the social media space with its app Threads received significant attention and a surge of sign-ups upon its launch. However, many users soon found themselves disappointed with the platform’s lack of features compared to its rivals. Complaints about the absence of topic tags, direct messaging, and accessibility from desktops quickly multiplied. Additionally, one glaring issue that frustrated users was the inability to delete their Threads account without also losing their Instagram account.

In response to user feedback, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced a forthcoming update that will finally allow users to permanently sign off from Threads. This news is particularly relevant for Instagram users who enjoy scrolling through their feed but were dissatisfied with Threads. Now, they can confidently delete their Threads account while retaining their Instagram one.

The introduction of the deletion feature addresses a larger question concerning Meta’s data collection and privacy policies. The company has faced scrutiny for its handling of user data, resulting in a record $1.3 billion fine and restrictions on transferring data collected on Facebook users in Europe to the United States. To comply with European regulations, the launch of Threads was delayed in the region. The Information Commissioner’s Office in Britain emphasized that users should not be compelled to sacrifice one service to be removed from another.

While users disappointed with the changes on Twitter have been searching for alternatives, no clear winner has emerged so far. Platforms such as Mastodon, Bluesky, and Threads continue their quest to offer a viable alternative to the social media giant. In addition to the deletion feature, Mosseri also unveiled an update that will showcase Threads posts directly on Meta’s other platforms, Facebook and Instagram. However, he clarified that direct messaging will not be incorporated into Threads.

