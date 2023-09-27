Threads Prepares to Separate from Instagram: Users Can Delete Threads Account Independently

Threads, the messaging app built on top of Instagram, is preparing to roll out a feature that will allow users to delete their Threads accounts without deleting their Instagram accounts. The news comes from Meta’s chief privacy officer, Michael Protti, who revealed the upcoming update at the TechCrunch Disrupt event. The feature is expected to be available December.

Separating Threads from Instagram has proven to be a challenging process, as the two platforms are closely linked. However, Meta has been developing alternative tools to address user frustrations. These include deactivating accounts and setting them to private. Meta’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, had previously mentioned in July that they were experimenting with methods to decouple the two platforms, and it seems they have finally found a solution.

Web developer Alessandro Paluzzi recently uncovered early versions of the update, which showed that users participating in the deletion process would be blocked from creating a new Threads handle with the same Instagram account for 120 days. It’s important to note that these details could change as the experimental software prepares for an official release.

In addition to the account separation, Meta is also working on integrating Threads with the fediverse. The fediverse is a collection of separate social networks that can communicate with each other. Mastodon is a well-known example of a network in the fediverse. Protti mentioned that there are still some bugs to iron out, such as an issue where Threads posts are deleted on the original server but remain on the secondary server.

Despite some engagement issues, Meta has been consistently addressing user concerns with updates for Threads. Recent upgrades include keyword search, a robust web app, and more. Mosseri has also shared upcoming features for Threads, such as improved account recommendations and an edit button for posts.

Overall, Threads users can look forward to more autonomy as they will soon have the option to delete their Threads accounts independently from their Instagram accounts. Meta continues to work on enhancing the user experience and integrating Threads with the wider social networking landscape.

