Instagram’s Threads to Introduce Account Deletion Feature, Independent of Instagram

Instagram’s micro-blogging platform, Threads, is set to release a separate account deletion feature December, according to Michel Protti, Meta’s Chief Privacy Officer (Product). This news comes as a relief for users who wished to delete their Threads account without affecting their Instagram profile.

The integration of Threads with Instagram meant that deleting a Threads account would automatically delete the corresponding Instagram profile. This feature was heavily criticized, prompting Meta to address the issue. Protti confirmed that Meta is actively working on a solution that allows users to delete their Threads account independently, without impacting their Instagram account.

It is important to note that Protti did not mention whether this feature will be limited to Android or iOS apps, or if it will also be available on the desktop version. He acknowledged that this task is challenging, but Meta aims to release the separate account deletion feature for Threads December.

In the meantime, Threads users can deactivate their accounts and hide their content without affecting their Instagram profiles. They also have the option to mute their Threads account to stop receiving notifications.

Protti also mentioned that Meta is working on integrating Threads with the fediverse, an interconnected network of independent servers designed to communicate with each other. This integration would provide users with more options for communication and connectivity.

In addition to the account deletion feature, Threads may soon introduce a post editing option within 5 minutes of publishing, similar to its competitor, X (formerly Twitter), which already allows post editing.

Meta has been continuously enhancing Threads launching new features such as streamlined Instagram Direct Message (DM) sharing, customisable alt-text for media files, and a new mention button to improve interactivity within the Threads ecosystem.

