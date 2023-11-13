New Features for Threads: Enhancing Privacy and User Experience

Advertisement

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, is introducing several new features to enhance user experience and privacy on its messaging app Threads.

Opt-Out of Post Suggestions

Threads users can now choose to opt-out of having their posts suggested on Instagram and/or Facebook. This gives users more control over where their content appears, ensuring that their posts remain exclusively on the Threads platform. To access this option, simply tap the two lines in the top right corner of the Threads app, go to Privacy, and disable the “Suggesting posts on other apps” feature.

Copy and Paste Media Attachments

In addition to the opt-out feature, Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently announced some exciting updates for the web version of Threads. Users can now easily add multiple posts to a thread before publishing simply copying and pasting or dragging and dropping media attachments. This streamlined process allows users to curate and share their content seamlessly within the app.

Improved Visibility and Repost Options

Mosseri also mentioned that users will have improved visibility on Threads. By clicking into the likes or views on a post, users will be able to see quotes and reposts of that particular content. This feature encourages engagement and makes it easier for users to discover and share interesting posts within their network.

Future Developments: Threads API

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Threads now boasts over 100 million monthly active users. Furthermore, Mosseri shared that the company is working on developing a Threads application programming interface (API) to empower developers in building innovative apps and experiences surrounding this messaging platform. This signifies Meta’s commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem that supports both publishers and creators.

While some concerns have been raised about an influx of publisher content, Mosseri affirmed that the API feature is essential and actively being pursued the team. The aim is to strike a balance between promoting diverse content and ensuring a fulfilling experience for all users on Threads.

These updates demonstrate Meta’s dedication to continuously improving its products and giving users more control and flexibility over their social media experiences. By providing enhanced privacy options and innovative features, Threads aims to remain a popular choice for those seeking a secure and engaging messaging platform.

FAQ

1. Can I prevent my Threads posts from being suggested on Instagram and Facebook?

Yes, you can opt-out of having your Threads posts suggested on Instagram and/or Facebook. Simply go to the Privacy settings within the Threads app and disable the “Suggesting posts on other apps” feature.

2. How can I add multiple posts to a thread in Threads?

With the recent update, you can effortlessly add multiple posts to a thread before publishing. Use the copy and paste option or drag and drop media attachments into the app to curate your content within Threads.

3. What improvements have been made to visibility and repost options on Threads?

Users can now see quotes and reposts clicking into the likes or views on a post. This enhancement promotes engagement and facilitates the discovery and sharing of interesting content within the Threads platform.

4. What is the Threads API?

The Threads API is an application programming interface being developed Meta. It will enable developers to create various apps and experiences centered around Threads. This API aims to foster innovation and support both publishers and creators on the platform.