Threads Meta: Improving User Experience and Expanding Options

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, recently addressed a major concern voiced users regarding their standalone app Threads. Launched as an alternative to Twitter, Threads initially faced criticism due to its lack of basic features and the requirement for users to link their accounts to their Instagram profiles. However, Meta has worked diligently to meet user demands and has now implemented a solution.

Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, recently confirmed that Threads users can now delete their profiles separately from their Instagram accounts. This is a significant improvement, as previously, deleting a Threads account meant deleting the associated Instagram account as well. The new option to delete or deactivate a Threads profile can be found in the Threads profile settings under “Account.”

Furthermore, in response to user feedback, Meta has taken steps to provide users with greater control over the visibility of their Threads posts on Facebook and Instagram. Users now have the ability to opt out of having their Threads posts featured outside of the app. This new option can be accessed in the Settings and Privacy sections of Threads.

Although Threads has not managed to regain its initial user base of nearly 100 million, the team at Meta remains committed to enhancing the app and listening to user concerns. With regular updates and new features being introduced on an ongoing basis, there is hope that Threads will garner greater popularity in the months to come.

