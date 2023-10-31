UK Tech Firm Challenges Meta Over Trademarked Name

A UK-based tech company, Threads Software Limited, has issued a warning to social media giant Meta (formerly known as Facebook), threatening legal action over its use of the trademarked name “Threads” for its service in the UK. Threads Software Limited, the creator of an intelligent message hub called Threads, has given Meta’s Instagram 30 days to cease using the name or face potential injunction from the English Courts.

Threads Software Limited, a spin-off company of JPY Ltd, conceived and trademarked Threads in 2012, with global promotion starting in 2014. Threads is a cloud-based service that organizes a company’s digital messages, including emails and phone calls, into one searchable database. Its unique feature lies in the high-quality transcriptions it provides extracting VoIP call and routing data at a much higher resolution than standard call recording systems.

Having licensed nearly 1,000 organizations worldwide and experiencing a remarkable sales growth rate of 200% annually, Threads Software Ltd has established itself as a recognized brand in the industry. Despite the company’s success, Meta’s lawyers allegedly made multiple offers to purchase the domain threads.app from Threads Software Ltd earlier this year, all of which were declined. The UK firm made it clear to Meta’s Instagram that the domain was not for sale.

In July 2023, Meta’s Instagram unveiled its own social media platform called “threads” while reportedly removing Threads Software Limited from its Facebook platform. This move has sparked a confrontation between the two companies.

Dr. John Yardley, the managing director of Threads Software Ltd, acknowledges the challenging nature of taking on a tech giant worth $150 billion. However, he emphasizes that the company has invested a decade in developing the Threads platform and establishing it as a recognized brand. Dr. Yardley asserts that Meta’s use of the Threads name poses a serious threat to their business and requests that Meta immediately ceases using the name. Should Meta fail to comply, Threads Software Limited intends to seek an injunction from the UK courts.

Overall, this legal battle underscores the importance of intellectual property rights for businesses and the challenges faced smaller companies when they find themselves in conflict with industry giants.

