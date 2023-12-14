Meta’s Threads to Expand Interoperability with Mastodon and Other Platforms

Meta Platforms’ microblogging app Threads is embarking on a new initiative to enhance its interoperability with other social media platforms, including Mastodon. Mastodon, known for its decentralized and user-driven structure, offers an alternative to popular platforms like Elon Musk’s formerly known as “X” (Twitter). By leveraging the ActivityPub protocol, Threads will allow users the flexibility to share their posts across multiple platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his enthusiasm for this development, emphasizing that making Threads interoperable will offer users greater choice and expand the reach of their content. This move aligns with Meta’s previous commitment to fostering compatibility with open and interoperable social networks, as stated during Threads’ launch in July.

Mastodon operates on the ActivityPub framework, enabling users to create independent social media experiences. Meta plans to collaborate with ActivityPub to facilitate the seamless transition of content from Threads to other compatible services. Users will have the option to migrate their data and ensure a smooth transition to their preferred platform.

In addition to this interoperability initiative, Threads continues to gain substantial traction in the social media landscape. Within just five days of its launch, the app surpassed 100 million sign-ups, highlighting its popularity and potential. Reports suggest that Threads will debut in Europe in December, extending its availability to a wider global audience.

Meta’s dedication to expanding interoperability reflects the growing demand for interconnectedness and seamless communication between platforms. As social media users seek greater freedom and control over their online presence, initiatives like this provide valuable options and improve the overall user experience.