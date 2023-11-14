Threads Introduces New Profile Deletion Feature, Opening Doors for More Users

Threads, the popular social media platform developed Meta and powered Instagram, has been swiftly rolling out new features and updates since its launch. In just four months, it has introduced enhancements including a new content feed, voice posts with automatic transcriptions, and post editing capabilities. However, one longstanding issue raised users has been the inability to deactivate or delete their profiles. As the platform is built on top of Instagram, users were previously unable to delete their Threads account without also deleting or deactivating their Instagram account.

In response to user feedback, Threads has now announced a game-changing update. Soon, users will have the ability to independently delete their Threads profile without affecting their Instagram account. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, made this announcement on Threads, stating, “We’re rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account. To delete your Threads profile, visit Settings → Account → Delete or Deactivate Profile, then select delete.”

While it may initially seem counterproductive to allow users to delete their profiles and potentially decrease the overall user count on the platform, this move is expected to have a positive impact in the long run. Currently, creating a Threads profile requires an existing Instagram account. With over 1.2 billion monthly active users on Instagram, according to Statista, there is a significant untapped user base of more than 100 million who have yet to transition to Threads. The lack of an option to delete profiles may have discouraged some potential users from joining. By introducing the ability to delete profiles, Threads is likely to attract a broader range of users, including those who want to experiment with the platform without fear of permanence.

In addition to profile deletion, Threads will soon give users the option to opt out of the feature that displays Threads posts on Instagram and Facebook. Mosseri explained, “We recently introduced a feature that makes it easy for people to see Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram, to help expand your audience and grow your reach. We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we’re rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads in Settings → Privacy.”

With these updates, Threads aims to create a more user-centric and flexible platform that caters to a diverse range of preferences. By empowering users to manage their profiles and control the visibility of their posts, Threads is making significant strides in enhancing the overall user experience.