Instagram’s Future: The Potential Impact of a Third-Party API

In a recent exchange on Threads, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri hinted at the possibility of developing a third-party API for the platform. While concerns have been raised about how this could prioritize the needs of publishers over creators, Mosseri’s statement indicates a strong interest in exploring the potential of such an API.

A robust third-party API could revolutionize the Instagram user experience, allowing developers to create innovative apps and web experiences that enhance interaction with Threads and offer new features currently absent from the platform. For example, users could enjoy the convenience of lists or the ability to follow specific topics.

However, the history of big social platforms implementing API changes is not without controversy. Twitter, for instance, faced backlash when it introduced API policies that negatively affected third-party developers. Many apps were forced to shut down or sever their ties with the platform. In contrast, Threads, with its extensive user base of nearly 100 million active monthly users, offers a fertile ground for developers seeking opportunities in the social media landscape.

Another aspect to consider is Instagram’s potential integration with the open social media protocol ActivityPub. Mosseri has expressed interest in connecting Threads to this protocol, and the platform has already taken a small step allowing users to verify their Threads profile in the so-called fediverse. If Instagram fully supports ActivityPub, users could see Threads posts alongside content from other platforms like Mastodon and Lemmy in their feeds.

As the development of a third-party API for Instagram’s Threads continues, the wider implications and potential impact on the platform’s ecosystem remain to be seen. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has yet to provide further details regarding their plans. However, it is clear that implementing a third-party API represents a significant milestone in Instagram’s evolution and could pave the way for exciting new developments within the app.

What is a third-party API?

A third-party API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of rules and protocols that allows developers outside of a particular platform to access and interact with its data and services.

What are the potential benefits of a third-party API for Instagram’s Threads?

With a third-party API, developers can create apps and web experiences that introduce new features and enhance the user experience. Users may gain access to features like lists or the ability to follow specific topics, making Threads a more versatile and customizable platform.

What challenges have other social platforms faced with their API policies?

Other social platforms, including Twitter, have faced criticism for implementing API policies that negatively impact third-party developers. This has led to app shutdowns and the need for developers to sever ties with the platforms.

How could Instagram’s integration with ActivityPub impact the platform?

ActivityPub is an open social media protocol that allows for decentralized communication between platforms. If Instagram fully supports ActivityPub, users could see Threads posts alongside content from other platforms that run on the protocol, expanding the diversity of their social media feeds.