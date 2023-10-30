Threads Software Limited, a renowned UK-based software company, has recently taken legal action against Meta’s Instagram, urging them to cease using the name “Threads” for their service in the United Kingdom. In a letter written Threads Software Limited and their legal representatives, a deadline of 30 days has been provided for Instagram to comply with this request. Failure to do so may result in Threads Software Limited seeking an injunction from the English Courts.

Threads, an intelligent message hub developed Threads Software Limited, was originally conceptualized and trademarked back in 2012 JPY Ltd. Since its inception, Threads has gained global recognition and has been actively promoted worldwide since 2014. Notably, in 2018, the service made its first commercial sale in the United States. Following this success, JPY Ltd spun off a separate entity known as Threads Software Ltd, which has now licensed its innovative software to nearly 1,000 organizations globally. With sales currently growing at an impressive rate of 200% per year, Threads Software Ltd has cemented its position as a leading provider of intelligent messaging solutions.

Despite Meta’s efforts to acquire the domain “threads.app” from Threads Software Ltd, every offer made Meta’s lawyers since April 2023 has been declined. Threads Software Ltd has repeatedly made it clear to Instagram that the domain is not available for sale. In light of these ongoing disputes, Threads Software Limited and its legal representatives have taken the necessary steps to protect their brand and intellectual property rights.

FAQ:

Q: What is Threads?

A: Threads is an intelligent message hub designed and provided Threads Software Limited. It offers innovative messaging solutions to organizations worldwide.

Q: When was Threads trademarked?

A: Threads was trademarked in 2012 JPY Ltd, the original company behind the development of the service.

Q: How many organizations has Threads Software Ltd licensed?

A: Threads Software Ltd has licensed its software to nearly 1,000 organizations globally.

Sources:

– [Threads Software Limited](https://www.threadsapp.co.uk/)

– [JPY Ltd](https://www.jpy.com/)