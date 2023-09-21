Threads App to Add Profile Deletion Option in Future Release

The popular text-based Instagram spin-off app, Threads, currently does not offer the ability to delete your profile. However, according to leaks from reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, a new feature is being developed that will allow users to delete their profiles.

Based on purported screenshots of the app, the delete profile feature on Threads will permanently remove all of a user’s data, including posts and likes, 30 days after the profile is deleted. The screenshots also mention that once a profile is deleted, users will not be able to recreate a Threads profile using the same Instagram account for up to 120 days. It’s important to note that deleting a Threads profile will not delete the associated Instagram account.

Currently, the only way to delete a Threads profile is deleting the associated Instagram account. It remains uncertain when or if the delete profile option will be introduced in the app. However, users can independently deactivate their Threads profile if they need to take a break from the platform.

Since its launch earlier this year, Threads has gained millions of users, but engagement has decreased over time. The app initially attracted attention for its fast growth, surpassing the launch speed of popular app Pokémon GO.

Despite the lack of certain features compared to rival platforms, such as direct messaging, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has reassured users that these missing features are on the agenda for future releases. In an attempt to address the gaps, Threads has introduced features like the following tab, language translation, custom alt-text, and more. The web version and keyword search functionality have also been rolled out in select countries.

