New Update Allows Users to Delete Threads Account Without Deleting Instagram Account

Instagram’s microblogging platform, Threads, has recently introduced a significant update that addresses a long-standing user concern. Previously, users who wanted to delete their Threads account were forced to delete their Instagram account as well since both platforms shared the same credentials. However, with the latest version of the Threads app for iOS and Android, users can now delete their Threads account without affecting their Instagram presence.

To utilize this new feature, users can navigate to Settings > Account > Delete or Deactivate Profile, where they will find two options available: Delete or Deactivate Profile. Opting for the latter will archive all account information in case of a future rejoin, while choosing to delete the account will permanently remove the profile and associated posts from Threads. Importantly, it will not impact the user’s Instagram account. This update comes in response to the requests of many users who sought independence between the two platforms.

It should be noted that the feature is currently being rolled out gradually, so users may not immediately see it after updating the Threads app. Additionally, Threads has added a new setting that allows users to opt out of having their posts suggested to others on Facebook and Instagram, providing enhanced control over their content.

Despite its initial success, Threads faced criticism for a lack of essential features, causing many users to abandon the platform. However, the Threads team has been proactive in addressing user feedback, introducing updates like GIFs, polls, an Edit button, and even a web version, which has successfully enticed some users to return. Looking ahead, Threads is focused on implementing Trending Topics within the app.

To experience the new changes, interested users can download Threads from the App Store free of charge.

FAQ

1. Can I delete my Threads account without deleting my Instagram account?

Yes, the latest update allows users to delete their Threads account independently from their Instagram account.

2. How can I delete my Threads account?

To delete your Threads account, go to Settings > Account > Delete or Deactivate Profile.

3. What happens if I choose to deactivate my Threads profile?

If you deactivate your Threads profile, all account data will be archived, making it possible to restore your account if you decide to rejoin Threads in the future.

4. Will deleting my Threads account impact my Instagram account?

No, deleting your Threads account will not have any effect on your Instagram account.

5. Can I opt out of having my Threads posts suggested to others on Facebook and Instagram?

Yes, Threads now offers a settings option that allows users to disable the display of their posts as suggestions on Facebook and Instagram.