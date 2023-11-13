Threads App Gives Users Control Over Posts on Instagram and Facebook

Several Threads users around the world are celebrating a new feature that puts them in charge of whether their posts appear on Instagram and Facebook. The option, now available within the app, allows users to prevent their Thread posts from automatically showing up on both platforms.

Threads, a messaging app created Instagram, has been working on enhancing its user experience. However, one recent update encountered some resistance. Threads introduced a new “For you on Threads” carousel that aimed to increase engagement displaying Thread posts in more places on Instagram and Facebook. While this feature seemed promising, it received negative feedback from users.

Listening to its users, Threads quickly responded and began testing out an opt-out switch. This switch, which gives users the ability to control where their Thread posts are seen, has now been made available to all users.

Exciting changes are on the horizon for Threads. Alessandro Paluzzi, a software engineer famous for discovering features before their official release, shared a screenshot suggesting that Threads may soon be accessible to users in the European Union. However, the launch has been delayed due to regulatory implications, specifically related to cross-platform data management in compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

For those who wish to opt out of having their Thread posts shared on Instagram and Facebook, the process is simple. Open the Threads app and navigate to the “Privacy” section. Within the “Privacy” settings, you will find the option to control post suggestions on other apps. From there, you can toggle off the switches for Instagram and Facebook separately.

With this new feature, Threads is empowering users to have control over their content and decide where it should be shared. Stay tuned for more updates as Threads continues to evolve and improve its offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I prevent my Thread posts from appearing on both Instagram and Facebook?

Yes, Threads now allows you to opt out of having your Thread posts automatically show up on Instagram and Facebook. Simply go to the “Privacy” section within the app, locate the option related to “Suggesting posts on other apps,” and toggle off the switches for Instagram and Facebook separately.

2. Why did Threads introduce the “For you on Threads” carousel?

Threads introduced the carousel to increase engagement displaying Thread posts in more places on Instagram and Facebook. However, it received negative feedback from users, which prompted Threads to provide an opt-out switch.

3. What are the upcoming changes to Threads app?

Threads app may soon be made available to users in the European Union. The launch has been delayed due to regulatory implications concerning cross-platform data management in compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

