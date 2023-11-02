Threads Working on New Privacy Setting to Opt Out of Content Promotion

Image: The Verge

Threads, the messaging app developed Meta, is reportedly developing a new privacy setting that will allow users to prevent their posts from being recommended on Facebook, Instagram, or both. The setting, called “Suggesting posts on other apps,” will provide users with greater control over the visibility of their content.

Currently, if a user has a public profile, Threads may suggest their posts to other users on either platform, leading to carousels of Threads posts appearing within their Facebook and Instagram feeds. This feature is part of Meta’s strategy to promote its X platform as a Twitter alternative. However, with the upcoming privacy setting, users will have the option to opt out of this promotion.

While reports indicate that Threads has faced challenges in retaining users since its launch, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the app boasts nearly 100 million monthly active users. This significant user base demonstrates the app’s popularity and potential impact.

By introducing new features such as polls, GIFs, and an edit button, Threads aims to enhance the user experience and keep up with evolving user demands. The addition of the opt-out setting showcases Meta’s commitment to addressing user feedback and empowering users to maintain control over their content.

Overall, this privacy setting aligns with the broader industry trend of providing users with more control over their online presence. As social media platforms continue to evolve, striking a balance between content promotion and user privacy remains crucial.

FAQs

1. How can I enable the new privacy setting on Threads?

At this moment, the new privacy setting on Threads is still under development. Once it is rolled out, you can access and enable the setting within the app’s privacy or account settings. Keep an eye out for updates and notifications regarding this feature.

2. Will opting out of content promotion impact my visibility on Threads?

No, opting out of content promotion will only affect the visibility of your posts on Facebook and Instagram. Your posts will still be visible to other Threads users within the app. The privacy setting provides control specifically over recommendations on external platforms.

3. Can I choose to opt out for only one platform, Facebook or Instagram?

Yes, the new privacy setting will allow you to customize your preferences. You can opt out of content promotion on either Facebook, Instagram, or both, depending on your preferences and desired level of visibility.