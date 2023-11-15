Threads Explores Integration with Instagram’s Messaging Service to Enhance Private Chat

Threads, the standalone messaging app developed Instagram, has been a topic of speculation regarding the inclusion of direct messaging (DM) features. While Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, initially stated that Threads would not be building DMs, it seems there is more to the story.

Mosseri recently shared his thoughts on the matter in response to a post Casey Newton of Platformer. He explained that the reason for the reluctance to introduce DMs in Threads stems from his belief that Instagram’s messaging service could serve as the primary platform for private chat within Threads. Since Threads is built on top of the Instagram app and already interconnected with Instagram in various ways, it makes sense to leverage the existing infrastructure.

Mosseri expressed his hope that the Instagram inbox could seamlessly function within Threads, with the possibility of syncing messages between the two platforms. This would enable users to message anyone on either platform without the need to switch between apps, aligning with the existing integration between Threads and Instagram.

However, there are some challenges to address. One significant consideration is how notifications would function if both apps utilized a single inbox. To avoid duplicative notifications, a comprehensive cross-platform messaging system would require well-designed controls and filters.

Moreover, integrating Instagram’s inbox into Threads raises questions about Threads’ plans to support ActivityPub and integrate with apps like Mastodon. Implementing a messaging system with federated posts and centralized messages might conflict with the principles of the ActivityPub project.

The larger vision for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is to create interoperability between all its messaging apps. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, emphasizes the importance of allowing users to reach their friends using any of their apps. This strategic direction could potentially reshape the interaction among WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Threads.

In the event that incorporating Instagram’s messaging system proves unfeasible, Mosseri outlined two alternatives for Threads. The first option is to mirror the inbox and let users handle the notification issues on their own. The second option involves developing a separate inbox within Threads, resulting in duplicate message threads with identical handles across different apps. Neither option appears ideal, but building an entirely new messaging system within Threads seems to be Mosseri’s least favored approach.

While the exact timeline and features of private messaging in Threads remain uncertain, it is apparent that users desire this functionality. The integration of private chat into Threads aligns with the trend of enhancing public posting platforms with private communication capabilities. Although Mosseri’s vision for Threads’ messaging remains undefined, it is likely that it will closely resemble Instagram’s existing messaging experience.

