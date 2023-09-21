Meta’s Threads App Might Get an Edit Button Soon

The in-development edit button for Meta’s Threads app might finally become a reality. According to developer Alessandro Paluzzi, the button would allow users to edit their posts within five minutes of publishing them. This news comes after Instagram chief Adam Mosseri confirmed that an edit button was being considered as a potential feature for the app.

This update is much awaited Threads users who have been hoping for an edit button since the app’s launch in July. The ability to edit posts within a short time frame would provide users with more flexibility and control over their content. While Meta has not provided specific details about the timing of the feature’s release, the discovery of these new details Paluzzi suggests that it may be available sooner rather than later.

Since its launch, Meta has been actively improving Threads introducing several features that users have requested. These include a following feed, a web client, and the ability to search for posts. These updates have enhanced the overall user experience and have made the app more versatile.

In addition to the potential edit button, Meta is also working on the ability to swap through Threads profiles on mobile. Users will be able to easily switch between different profiles long-pressing the profile tab. This feature, announced Mosseri, is another step towards providing a seamless and convenient user experience.

Meta’s commitment to continuously improving Threads demonstrates the company’s dedication to meeting the needs and preferences of its users. With the potential addition of an edit button and other upcoming features, Threads is likely to become an even more robust and user-friendly app.

Sources:

– Alessandro Paluzzi on X (formerly Twitter)

– Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri