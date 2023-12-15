Meta’s Threads Now Available in the EU After Delays

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has announced the availability of its Twitter competitor, Threads, in the European Union (EU). The launch comes after delays caused the introduction of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to regulate Big Tech companies. With the DMA in place, Meta had to ensure compliance with the legislation before launching Threads in EU countries.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the expansion of Threads in a post on the platform. Users in the EU will now have the ability to browse Threads without needing a profile, although posting and interacting with content will still require an Instagram account. This move is intended to provide more access to the service for EU citizens and potentially attract new users.

The integration of Threads with Instagram has led to concerns about potential violations of the DMA’s rules against self-preferencing. When Threads initially launched, users connected via their existing Instagram accounts and could quickly interact with other Instagram users they followed. However, the platform has made some changes to address these concerns, such as allowing users to delete their Threads account without deleting their Instagram account.

While Threads initially gained popularity due to its integration with Instagram and the chaotic state of Twitter at the time, it has struggled to retain users after the initial surge. Meta hopes that the EU launch will bring in new users, but the success of the platform will depend on whether enough new features have been added since its launch to keep users engaged.

Overall, the availability of Threads in the EU is a significant step for Meta as it expands its user base and navigates the regulatory landscape of the region. The company will continue to monitor and adapt to comply with the DMA and ensure a positive user experience on its platforms.