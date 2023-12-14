Meta Expands Threads to EU Countries, Allowing Millions to Join the Conversation

Meta, the parent company of social networking platform Instagram, has announced the expansion of its app Threads to European Union (EU) countries, opening it up to an additional 448 million people. This move comes after the company blocked access to Threads for EU citizens who were using VPN services topass the restrictions.

Users in the EU will now be able to browse Threads without the requirement of creating an Instagram account. This change is likely an attempt to appease antitrust regulators, as having the necessity of an Instagram account could be seen as “self-preferencing” and giving preferential treatment to one of Meta’s own services.

The rollout in the EU has been delayed, and while Meta has not provided an official explanation, it is believed that the company had to make adjustments to comply with the Digital Markets Act. These changes include allowing EU citizens to access Threads without an Instagram account, though they still need one to post content.

In order to access Threads in the EU, Instagram users can go to the “Search” tab and search for the word “ticket.” This will provide them with an invitation to use Threads through a personalized QR code, indicating when the app will be available in their specific country. As of December 14, EU citizens now have full access to Threads.

Threads, which was originally launched back in July in more than 100 countries, including the US and the UK, has since undergone significant improvements. These updates include a web experience, a Following Feed, post editing capabilities, keyword search, topic tagging, and more.

EU users can choose to create a Threads profile connected to their Instagram account for a full experience, or they can use Threads without a profile. Without a profile, users can still browse content, search for accounts, share content via links or platforms, and report Threads content, but they cannot create posts or interact with content.

With the expansion of Threads to EU countries, Meta aims to provide an opportunity for more people to follow and engage in the conversations that matter to them.