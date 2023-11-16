Threads Introduces New Tagging Feature: A Fresh Approach to Hashtags

By Wes Davis, a tech journalist who has been providing the latest news and insights in the industry since 2020.

Threads, the messaging app developed Meta, is revolutionizing the way we use hashtags. Meta recently announced that it is testing a new tagging feature for Threads that aims to enhance user engagement and streamline conversations. Although similar to hashtags, this new feature in Threads takes a different approach. Instead of displaying hashtags as plain text, Threads converts them into clickable hyperlinks, highlighted in blue.

Initially, this innovative tagging feature will be available exclusively to Threads users in Australia as part of a “limited test” phase. However, Meta plans to expand its release to other countries in the near future.

To utilize this feature, users simply need to type the “#” symbol into the post text field. Threads will then display a card with the suggested topic or related topics. Each topic is accompanied a post count, allowing users to gauge the popularity and relevance of the topic. This approach is reminiscent of how Instagram handles hashtags.

Notably, Threads users can only add a single topic to a post at a time, discouraging spamming and encouraging meaningful discussions. This limit also aligns with Threads’ clean aesthetic, catering to users who prefer a clutter-free appearance. Furthermore, this new feature is expected to appeal to individuals who find inline hashtags distracting.

Meta has expressed its commitment to refining this tagging feature over time, indicating that the initial version is just the beginning. However, the company has not disclosed any specific details regarding future enhancements.

During this eventful week for Threads, Meta introduced additional features such as the ability to keep Threads posts separate from Instagram and Facebook, independent account deletion, and the introduction of pinned posts for all users. Furthermore, there have been ongoing speculations regarding the integration of direct messaging into Threads, fueled comments from Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram.

