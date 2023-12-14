Meta Begins Testing Interoperability with ActivityPub Services

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that the company is embarking on a testing phase to enable posts from its platform, Threads, to be visible on Mastodon and other ActivityPub-supporting services. By integrating with the interoperable standard of ActivityPub, Meta aims to provide users with more choices for interacting with their content, while also expanding its reach to a wider audience.

The decision to join the fediverse, comprising decentralized social media platforms like Mastodon and Pixelfed, has long been in the pipeline for the Threads team. Instagram head Adam Mosseri previously emphasized the importance of decentralization in keeping the platform relevant to the next generation of creators. Meta’s move towards interoperability signifies a shift towards accommodating these creators who value more options and autonomy in their social media experience.

This endeavor aligns with Zuckerberg’s vision of increased interoperability between different services. He believes that allowing content to flow seamlessly between platforms can enhance the overall user experience across all services. In a previous interview, Zuckerberg expressed his support for an open social web, recognizing the potential benefits of a federated network.

While this initial testing phase only encompasses a limited part of a fully federated social network, Meta’s commitment to ActivityPub demonstrates its intention to participate in the broader open social web. Although users may not yet have the ability to post from Mastodon to Threads or transfer accounts between services, this step signals Meta’s willingness to embrace a more interconnected social media landscape.

Despite skepticism about Meta’s commitment to decentralization, this move serves as an indicator that the company is actively exploring ways to collaborate with other platforms. By integrating with ActivityPub services, Meta is taking significant strides towards offering users a more inclusive and diverse social media experience.