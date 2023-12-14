Meta Launches Threads in the EU with a Unique Feature

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has officially launched its messaging app, Threads, in the European Union (EU). However, unlike in other regions, European users can now access Threads without an Instagram account. This move is likely in response to the EU’s strict regulations on big tech companies.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), designed to protect user rights, may have played a role in Meta’s decision to delay the launch of Threads in the EU. Similar precautions were taken Google with Bard AI, demonstrating that big tech companies are being careful not to violate EU regulations.

Threads gained popularity in July, benefiting from Twitter’s temporary restrictions at the time imposed Elon Musk. Furthermore, Threads was initially made exclusive to Instagram users, leveraging the platform’s massive user base to drive its success. This approach allowed Meta to quickly accumulate 100 million Threads users.

However, Meta decided not to release Threads in the EU initially, likely to avoid potential backlash from regulators in the region. With laws like the DMA prohibiting preferential treatment for their own services, Meta chose to prioritize compliance over expansion.

As of now, the Threads experience in the EU differs from other regions. Users in the EU can now browse Threads without a profile on both desktop and mobile. This profile-free experience allows users to browse content, search for accounts, share content via copying links or sharing on other platforms, and report Threads content. However, they are unable to create posts or interact with content without an Instagram account.

To fully engage with Threads, European users still need to connect their Instagram account and create a Threads profile. This will enable them to post on the app and interact with other users’ content.

Meta’s decision to introduce Threads without an Instagram account option in the EU highlights its efforts to navigate the regulatory landscape and ensure compliance with user protection laws. By offering a unique experience tailored to the EU market, Meta aims to cater to user demands while abiding regional regulations.