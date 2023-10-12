Meta Rolls Out Editing and Voice Threads on Threads Platform

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced the introduction of two major new features on its social network platform, Threads. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that editing and “Voice Threads” are now available to Threads users. Unlike Twitter, there is no need to pay a subscription fee to access the editing feature. Users will have the ability to edit their posts within five minutes of publishing them.

When a post is edited, it will be indicated a small icon next to the timestamp. However, Threads does not currently have an edit history feature, which remains an advantage of Twitter. Meta has not provided details about whether an edit history will be added in the future.

The addition of the editing feature is a significant development for Meta, as it demonstrates the company’s responsiveness to user feedback and desire for improved functionality. In comparison, Twitter introduced editing as a perk for its subscription service, Twitter Blue, in October 2022.

In addition to editing, Meta has also incorporated “Voice Threads” on the Threads platform. Users can now create voice posts on the iOS app accessing the recording interface through a microphone button. By pressing a red record button, users can record their voices, and the text of what they say is highlighted in the post as their voice plays. This feature provides an engaging and interactive way for users to share their thoughts and experiences.

It’s worth noting that Twitter introduced audio tweets in 2020, followed the addition of captions for those tweets over a year later. Meta’s implementation of Voice Threads on Threads demonstrates their commitment to staying at the forefront of social media innovation.

Overall, Meta’s roll-out of editing and Voice Threads on the Threads platform showcases their dedication to enhancing user experience and offering new avenues for self-expression and communication. As users embrace these features, it will be interesting to see how they further shape the dynamics and conversations within the Meta community.

