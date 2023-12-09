Instagram’s Threads Set to Launch in the EU on December 14

Instagram is gearing up for the long-awaited launch of its messaging app Threads in the European Union. Although not officially announced Instagram, two teasers suggest that Threads will be available in the EU starting December 14. European users can already see a countdown timer on the Threads website that expires on that date.

To build anticipation, Instagram has added a special feature to its app for EU users. By going to the “Search” tab and searching for the word “ticket,” users can unlock an invitation to use Threads. This invitation includes a personalized QR code, providing information on when Threads will become available in their specific country.

Originally launched in July, Threads quickly became available in over a hundred countries worldwide, with the notable exception of the EU due to regulatory concerns. For a brief period, EU Instagram users were able to access Threads using a VPN, but Instagram later put an end to this workaround.

News of Threads’ imminent release in the EU first surfaced in a report The Wall Street Journal. The report indicated that Instagram had plans to launch the messaging app sometime in December, which aligns with the December 14 target date.

With Threads, Instagram aims to provide a more intimate and focused messaging experience for close friends. The app enables users to share photos, videos, and messages specifically with their close contacts, making it easier to stay connected with their inner circle.

As the countdown to December 14 continues, EU Instagram users eagerly anticipate the arrival of Threads, a new tool that promises to enhance their messaging experience and strengthen their connections with friends.