Threads: The Struggle to Define its Purpose

Meta launched Threads, a platform dubbed “Instagram but for words,” only three months ago. However, it is already facing questions about its purpose. As the world sought reliable information on the Israel-Hamas crisis, Threads emerged as a promising alternative to Twitter.

With over 100 million users, Threads has a substantial base to build on. While competitors like Mastodon and Bluesky generate some buzz, they still lack a large user base. Threads has introduced new features such as trending topics and expanded search, which closely resemble Twitter’s functionality.

However, there is a major obstacle in the way of Threads becoming a breaking news platform – Meta, the parent company of Instagram. Meta’s leadership, including Instagram boss Adam Mosseri and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have expressed their reservations about Threads becoming a platform for hard news. They believe that the platform should provide a more positive and friendly environment, devoid of the scrutiny and negativity associated with hard news. In line with this vision, Threads has even blocked search terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hesitance towards news on Meta platforms stems from the company’s previous negative experiences and the non-brand-friendly nature of news content. Dealing with news responsibly can be costly, requiring mechanisms to vet sources and compensate journalists. However, incorporating news could give Threads a unique selling point and a reason for users to keep coming back, as staying current is crucial in social media.

Meta faces a decision: build a vibrant platform with some inherent risks or play it safe and risk ending up with another unsuccessful product. The decline in daily active users on Android, from 49.3 million to 8.6 million, is an indication that Threads may already be heading towards the latter scenario.

In conclusion, Threads finds itself at a crossroads as it struggles to define its purpose. Its success hinges on Meta’s willingness to embrace a news-oriented direction or to stick to a safer, less news-focused path. Relevance and user engagement are at stake, and the outcome will determine whether Threads thrives or fades away.

Source: The Verge, The Washington Post, Platformer