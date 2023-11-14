New Feature Allows Separate Deletion of Threads Account on Instagram

Image: The Verge

Meta has announced a new feature that will enable users to delete their Threads profile without having to delete their Instagram account. The option will be available in the settings menu under a new section titled “Delete or Deactivate Profile,” as stated Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. While the feature has not been universally rolled out yet, it is expected to become available to all users in the near future.

This latest update addresses a long-standing complaint about the Threads app, which currently requires users to sign up using an Instagram account. Shortly after the app’s launch, Mosseri mentioned that the company was exploring a solution that would allow for the deletion of a Threads account independently. By introducing the ability to delete only the Threads profile, Meta emphasizes its commitment to user flexibility. It is worth noting that for those who do not want to permanently remove their Threads profile, deactivation remains an option.

Additionally, Mosseri revealed that the platform is now offering a means to opt out of featuring Threads posts on Facebook and Instagram. Meta introduced this feature in response to user feedback, acknowledging the desire for greater control over the content-sharing experience.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads currently boasts nearly 100 million monthly users. Further investigations app enthusiasts have uncovered hints of potential upcoming features for the app, such as hashtags and direct messages (DMs). Many are eagerly awaiting the promised support for ActivityPub, which will expand the app’s capabilities and integration with other platforms.

Overall, Meta’s introduction of the separate Threads account deletion feature demonstrates its commitment to enhancing user experience and addressing user concerns. By enabling greater control and flexibility, users can customize their social media presence with ease.

Sources: The Verge.