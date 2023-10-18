New “Secret” Features Unveiled in Threads Instagram

Instagram’s Threads app is on a mission to become a staple on users’ phone home screens, and it’s achieving this goal consistently releasing new features. In its most recent update, the company revealed several “secret” features that may enhance users’ experience on the platform.

One of the newly added features allows users to easily follow all the accounts mentioned in a post. By long-pressing on a post, a panel will appear at the bottom of the app, displaying the names of the accounts mentioned. From here, users can choose to follow each account individually or opt for the “Follow all” option. Additionally, there is a “Copy text” option that enables users to use the same text in a new post or share it in another app.

Copying and pasting media attachments has also been made more convenient on Threads. Previously, users had to click on the media icon to attach an image or video from their device’s file manager. Now, they can simply copy and paste the media, saving time and effort. This feature is especially useful when adding content that is already saved in the clipboard.

Furthermore, Threads now allows users to tag not only other Threads accounts but also Instagram accounts. When tagging, Instagram accounts will appear as autocomplete suggestions. This feature opens up more opportunities for exposure and connections, even for those who haven’t signed up for Threads yet.

Threads is certainly paying attention to its users’ feedback and regularly adding helpful features. As the platform’s daily user base continues to request new additions, Threads is ensuring that their voices are heard. Stay tuned for more updates on exciting features from Threads.

