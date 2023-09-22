Meta Developing Edit Button for Threads

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is reportedly working on an edit button for Threads, its social media app designed to compete with Twitter in the realm of quick and concise updates. According to Mobile Developer and Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, the edit button will allow Threads users to make changes to their posts within a five-minute window after publication.

This feature has long been requested Threads users who want the ability to fix typos, correct errors, or add additional information to their posts. Currently, once a post is published on the platform, users have no way of editing it. The introduction of the edit button will give users more control over their content.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has been actively engaging with the Threads community, sharing updates on future features and the team’s ongoing work. He has also included the edit button in the list of upcoming features for the platform, indicating that it may be released in the near future.

With this edit button, Meta aims to enhance the user experience on Threads and attract more users. The competition with Twitter is heating up, especially with recent talks of Twitter potentially becoming a paid platform. To surpass Twitter in popularity, Threads will need to offer a range of useful features that cater to user demands.

Sources:

– Alessandro Paluzzi, Mobile Developer and Leaker

– Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram